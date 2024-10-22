Media delegation from J&K on 5-day media tour to state

Hyderabad: A group of 14 media professionals from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Tariq Rather, Deputy Director of PIB Srinagar, have arrived in the city for their five-day media tour in Telangana.

The five-day media tour in Telangana started on Monday and would be continuing till October 25. On the first day of the tour, the delegation visited the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. INCOIS provides a range of services, including potential fishing zone advisory, storm surge warnings, ocean state forecasts, coral bleaching alerts, tsunami early warnings, and an algal bloom information service.

The Director of INCOIS, Dr Tummala Srinivasa Kumar, explained how the organisation delivers ocean data, information, and advisory services to various sectors, such as society, industry, the government, and the scientific community, through sustained ocean observations and continual improvements in information management and ocean modelling. The delegation also received insights from INCOIS scientist Ajay about the organisation's role in providing ocean information and advisory services during disastrous events like tsunamis and storm surges.

The media tour aims to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of key Central government institutions and landmarks in Hyderabad and Telangana. PIB Jammu and Kashmir is organising this tour under the Central Sector Scheme 'Development Communication and Information Dissemination' to give the media in Jammu and Kashmir the opportunity to witness the development of various government of India schemes in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited PIB Hyderabad, where Additional Director General Shruti Patil briefed them about the organisation's functioning in Telangana. Deputy Director Dr Manas Krishnakanth and other officials of PIB Hyderabad also accompanied the media delegation.