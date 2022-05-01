Medical colleges in TS at it again; block PG seats in name of filling

Hyderabad: Even as there has been a controversy surrounding blocking of PG medical seats, some colleges have once again resorted to blockage in the name of filling seats under the management quota, following the alleged negligence of the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Experts said authorities are now taking up stray vacancies counselling to those who were not allocated seats, causing loss to merit students. The university issued notification for exercising web-options for additional mop-up phase of counselling of PG medical admissions under the management quota into medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS.

The university had asked all eligible students, whose names have been displayed in the provisional final merit list, including addendums for PG medical degree/diploma admissions, to exercise the web option from 4 pm on April 26 to 27.

However, the university fixed conditions that the candidates who were allotted seats in the previous phases of counselling under the management quota and who have not joined the course or discontinued after joining were not eligible for exercising the web options.

Similarly, the candidates whose names were in the list provided by the MCC were not eligible for exercising web options. Those who are admitted to PG medical courses under the competent authority quota in colleges affiliated to KNRUHS and NTRUHS were directed not to exercise web options, as it amounts to seat blocking.

According to sources, because of alleged negligence of the university authorities, seats were blocked in some colleges. It is learnt that seats were blocked in the name of Dr Meka Manisha (Rank 10762)- MD (Radio diagnosis), GEMS under Management quota phase-II (NTRUHS), Dr Kandlakatla Mounika (Rank-20920)- MS(ophthalmology) Mamatha, Khammam, under the convener quota phase-II (KNRUHS) and Dr Archana Rangisetty- PSIM, ENT, management quota phase-II (NTRUHS).

The Health Reforms Doctors' Association (HRDA) K Mahesh Kumar said these students had already taken seats in previous rounds and blocked seats in MQ phase IV and left unreported, causing loss to merit students.

He demanded the KNRUHS to cancel stray vacancy counselling and filter eligible candidates properly giving eligibility to all merit students.