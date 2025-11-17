Medical Council cracks down on quacks

Hyderabad: The Telangana (TG) Medical Council has cracked a whip on quacks performing operations without qualification and has booked cases against these fake doctors in Narsampet.

In a press release issued here, the Medical Council said that it had given utmost importance to the case of Rajinikanth, who was in a critical condition after undergoing a botched auricular surgery performed by fake doctors at Mangalavaripet near Narsampet. A team of doctors comprising Dr V Naresh Kumar and Dr Venkataswamy visited Narsampet and found that the fake doctor BairuChittibabu and the unqualified old woman Kothapalli Kausalya performed the operation. The operations were performed in a completely unhygienic environment, and the council stated that it was dangerous treatment that puts people's lives at risk.

During the inspection, fake doctor BairuChittibabu was found to have illegally stored Diclofenac, Gentamicin, Dexamethasone, and other injections, which were subsequently seized. During the investigation, he admitted that he had been giving injections in the name of medical services without qualifications for the last 10–15 years. He also revealed that he had given an anaesthetic injection in the operation performed by Kausalya.

When the place where Kausalya had operated in Kothapalli was inspected, the members of the investigation committee were shocked to see a completely unsanitary place behind a curtain and an old bench serving as an operation table. She herself stated that she performs two to three operations a month and that she has no educational qualification.

The doctors’ team warned that serious problems caused by rural fake doctors are highly likely, citing risks such as severe infections, bacterial infection in the blood (sepsis), rectal complications, bleeding, shock, respiratory arrest due to wrong anaesthetic injections, kidney damage, ear/hearing problems (due to gentamicin side effects), increased blood sugar due to steroids, decreased immunity, wound infection, and death due to lack of post-operative care and risk of misdiagnosis.

Dr Naresh Kumar informed that cases will be registered under the NMC and TMPR Acts against Kothapalli Kausalya and her accomplice, the fake doctor/RMP Chittibabu, who put the life of a young man in danger by performing surgeries without any qualifications.