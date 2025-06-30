Medical decoding, a major career worldwide: MLA

Hanumakonda: Medical decoding is becoming a significant career opportunity globally, said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Sunday. He was speaking as the chief guest at a medical decoding workshop held at Ambedkar Bhavan here, after inaugurating the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Reddy expressed pride that such a major mega workshop was being held in Warangal city. He stated that from now on, students from India will have the opportunity to code for countries like the US and the UK, calling it the power of Digital India. He praised academies like Thought Flows for shaping the futures of over 30,000 students so far. The MLA added that the step taken by students today would become the first step toward a great career tomorrow. He congratulated the Thought Flows team for organising the event and assured them of his continued support for such initiatives. He urged students to make the most of this golden opportunity.

Congress leaders Naini Laxma Reddy, Banka Sampath, Banka Sarala, MLA’s son-in-law Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and others were present.