Medical emergency condition in old Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Covid-19 second wave is creating panic with more number of people testing positive every day in the united Karimnagar district.

Several people of Jagtial, Metpally, Korutla, Dharmapuri, Vemulawada and Sircilla, who migrated to the neighbouring Maharashtra after lifting lockdown last year, were returning as positive cases have been increasing at danger levels in Maharashtra.

As many as 2,000 positive cases are emerging daily in the united Karimnagar district and around 14,000 cases were tested positive till date in Karimnagar district. According to the health officials, at present there are 410 active cases in the district and around 309 persons were undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the district.

In the industrial region of Peddapalli district, health officials have identified 3,000 positive cases till date. Out of which, they were giving treatment to about 950 persons identifying them as active cases.

A large number of positive cases were recorded daily in Jagtial district with the arrival of migrants from neighbouring Maharashtra. The health officials identified 3,700 positive cases till date in the district. Out of which around 1,000 persons, who were found as active cases, were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the district.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, 2,800 positive cases were identified, out of which 500 persons, who were found as active cases, were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the district.

There are around 180 beds for Covid patients in various government hospitals present across Karimnagar district. With an increase in the number of positive cases, the officials set up 109 extra beds. In Karimnagar civil hospital, 116 patients were undergoing treatment along with oxygen cylinders.

Following Health Minister Eatala Rajender's orders, the health department officials were taking all kinds of measures to prevent oxygen shortage in the hospitals to provide treatment to Covid patients in three shifts.

At present, health officials were conducting corona tests through Rapid testing and also through RT PCR tests in Karimnagar civil hospital. They were testing as many as 420 persons per day. For providing continued medical services, they also established a helpline number : 7093881008 and PRO number : 8008553139.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, announced closure of the temple for five days in view of the increase in positive cases across the district. They stopped Sarvadarshanam and closed bookings of rooms in guest houses.

The authorities of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple also announced of closing the temple for four days and suspended all kinds of darshanams to devotees. They also announced that they will celebrate Chinna Hanuman Jayanti with only temple priests without devotees.

The ruling body of Kodimyala and Gullapet village panchayat of Jagtial rural mandal announced lockdown of the respective villages. They imposed strict rules of collection of penalty of Rs 1,000 if anybody violates Covid-19 rules. They asked grocery stores and other shops in the villages to keep the shops open only in the morning hours and not to give items to the persons, who do not wear face masks.

MLC K Kavitha held a review meeting with the officials of Jagtial district and directed them to keep sufficient oxygen cylinders and ventilators ready along with ambulance services and to provide better medical services to the Covid-19 patients being alert round the clock.

The owners of many shops in Jagtial town announced self-lockdown voluntarily and announced that they will open their shops from 6 am to 2 pm only.

With the orders issued by Jagtial district Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma, police imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 for not wearing face masks and registered around 62 cases against the owners of hotels, restaurants and shopping malls in the district.

Korutla former MPP Narla Goud and Assistant Engineer of Mission Bhagiratha of Jagtial district Rohini, who were suffering from Covid-19, passed away undergoing treatment in hospitals.

With the Coronavirus new strain spreading at danger levels, panic situations exist in the united Karimnagar district driving to medical emergency conditions. Meanwhile, the health officials on Sunday informed that Covid vaccination programme was taken up in 34 specially established centres along with 28 government hospitals and in six private hospitals. As many as 4,600 persons, who enrolled their names in the Cowin 2.0 app, took vaccination at various centres on Sunday. IMA district president Dr Vasantha Rao said as per the instructions given by the District Collector, around 50 private hospitals agreed to provide Covid-19 treatment at their respective hospitals following the Covid-19 guidelines in Karimnagar district.