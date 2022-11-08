Medicinal herbs' study critical in curing diseases, ailments: Experts

Rangareddy: In order to discover and spread awareness on the importance of prehistoric Unani herbal treatment methodology, the Telangana region of All India Unani Tibbi Congress (AIUTC), a body represented by pioneering Unani experts, organised a botanical tour to Moolika Vanam, Telangana State Indian Medicinal Plants Board, Aziz Nagar at Moinabad on Sunday.

Unani students from Government Nizamia Tibbi College, Charminar, besides Unani traditional medicine practitioners and enthusiasts from across the State were a part of the team visiting the herbarium to identify study and examine medicinal plants.

As a part of the monthly visit, medicinal plants like Adusa, Insulin plant, Patherchatta, Bail Giri, Konda and Pindi herbs were included in the programme to study their importance in treating various diseases and seasonal ailments.

The team of Unani students and enthusiasts was led by AIUTC-TS state president Dr. A A Khan, who went round the room to learn different features of medicinal plants, from roots to flowers, that was found helpful enough even to treat some chronic diseases like cancer.

While explaining the importance of the herbs, Md. Rafiuddin, Deputy Range Officer at Telangana State Indian Medicinal Plants Board, explained in length on the benefits of the pre-identified medicinal plants. "While Adusa leaves can be used to treat respiratory disorders, the leaf of Insulin plant would be helpful in regulating blood sugar. Similarly Patherchatta (Bryophyllum leaves) can be used to help remove renal and gallbladder stones", he said and added that Konda and Pindi plant leaves could also be used to remove kidney, bladder and gallbladder stones and likewise, fruit of Bail Giri plant (also known as Bailgiri ka Phal) can be used to treat irregular bowel disease and syndromes.

Apart from the special guest, Dr. M A Farooqui, national president Academic Wing, Md. Rafiuddin, Deputy Range Officer Telangana State Indian Medicinal Plants Board, film director and actress Shahana Khan along with other officials graced the programme supervised by organiser, AIUTC State secretary Hakeem Hussamuddin Talat.

Under the aegis of AIUTC-TS, the study tour is being organised on the first Sunday of every month to help Unani students gain knowledge on herbs that are useful in treating different types of ailments, diseases and disorders.