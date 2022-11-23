Medicine delivery services by drone initiated in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: With the help of modern technology, the services of delivering medicines through drones have become a reality.

The start-up companies Medicart and TSHA are jointly providing this service. Collector C Narayana Reddy formally inaugurated the service at the collectorate on Tuesday.

The method of delivering medicines to the designated area through a drone was experimentally examined. In the presence of District Collector Narayana Reddy, the medicines were successfully delivered to a hospital in Edapally by drone. Collector congratulated Vamsikrishna and Madhusudan who made available fast supply services to the remote villages of medicine through drone.

Collector Narayana Reddy called upon the youth to adopt modern technology and provide services so that they can be useful to society.

Vamsikrishna Collector brought to the attention that with the help of technology they can supply medicines to the designated place in a very short time. They said that the drones can fly at a height of 200 meters in the sky. The youths explained to the Collector that they can deliver medicines weighing about 20 kg to an area 200 km away in just 50 minutes.

They mentioned that drone services are very useful in times of emergency. Representatives and staff of Medikart and TSHA companies participated in this programme.