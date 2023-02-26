Medico commits suicide in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Close on the heels of Dr Preeti's suicide attempt at Kakaitya Medical College in Warangal, another medical student, Harsha, committed suicide at Nizamabad Medical College on Saturday.

While Dr Preeti is fighting for her life at NIMS, Harsha had his final exams on Saturday, but after studying all the night with friends, Harsha hanged himself in the hostel room. It is the second such incident in a fortnight that students studying medicine taking such extreme steps. The incident has sent shockwaves among the medical students who were yet to come out from the shocker of Dr Preti's suicide attempt.

A commotion broke out in the medical college among the students and college authorities following the incident.

According to the college officials, Harsha hailed from Chintaguda village in Jinnaram mandal in Mancherial district. His parents were informed about the incident, and the police swung into action and started investigating into it.

Preliminary reports say Harsha studied with fellow students till midnight, the day before the incident. But found dead in hostel room 105 on Saturday morning. The deceased used the bedsheet to hang himself to the ceiling fan in the hostel room to end his life.

The reason for Harsha's suicide is yet to be ascertained. The One Town police station Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Babu and his staff reached the spot. "Clues were collected, a case was registered and an investigation is on," he said. Police are investigating whether there is pressure from senior doctors or other reasons.

Harsha was a student of the 2018 batch of admissions. Meanwhile, members of different student unions staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. The students of the college expressed that they are worried about the lack of CCTV cameras on the hostel premises.



