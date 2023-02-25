Medico Preethi's case is Love Jihad: Bandi

Referring to attempt to suicide attempt case of PG medical student of Kakatiya Medical College, Preethi, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that it was a case clear case of Love Jihad. He also alleged that some persons were targeting Hindu girls and harassing them in the name of love.

He said that Hindu girls were being targeted and harassed, and for that they were getting huge funding from abroad. He demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident with the sitting judge.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Sanjay Kumar fired at the State government and said the medical student in Warangal Preethi attempted suicide due to ragging. The police were misrepresenting the case. There was a danger of conspiring to show the case as the work of a demented person.

Bandi Sanjay also said that the persons, who are involved in Love Jihad were receiving funds from foreign countries in a big way. He demanded that the State government should order an inquiry with a sitting judge of the state High Court into the issue.

The delay was being done in the case in the name of better healthcare and to cool down the agitation of the student unions. Preeti's father said that the girl was harassed several times. There was a conspiracy to play down the case, he alleged.

The police were showing leniency in the case to protect the perpetrators by filing cases in a lenient manner. BRS government was taking human life easily. If a small child dies in a dog attack in Hyderabad, BRS leaders saying it was because the dogs could not find mutton.

It was a shame that KCR has not responded in these two matters till now. The Preethi incident should be investigated properly and the accused should be punished severely. CM KCR was indifferent towards SC, ST, BC and the poor, Sanjay Kumar complained.



