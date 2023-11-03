Medigadda: ‘Kaleshwaram — KCR family ATM’

Medigadda : “Kaleshwaram project=KCR family ATM. The project’s construction is shoddy and cracks have developed in the pillars of Medigadda barrage at many places,” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said after visiting the Laxmi Barrage on Thursday.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been touting that Kaleshwaram was the world’s largest multistage lift irrigation project. “Today, I visited Medigadda Barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana," the MP said on "X" (formerly Twitter).

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and others.

Reacting to this, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said, “Rahul is India’s pappu and Revanth Reddy was Telangana Pappu. Both went to inspect Kaleshwaram and were propagating that the bridge would break. They are talking like they are expert engineers.” KTR said these two leaders were showing expansion joints of bridge and stating that the bridge would break.

Meanwhile, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy claimed that half of the Medigadda Barrage may have to be demolished. He alleged that from the 25th pillar to the 1st pillar, the structure has completely sunk. “The officials themselves say that the pillars have slumped by two and a half feet,” he claimed. The T Congress chief demanded that the L&T company, which had constructed the project, be blacklisted and criminal cases be filed against the engineers and chief designer. “Despite all the proof, the KCR government was silent as he is drenched in corruption. He is being protected by the BJP at the Centre,” he alleged.

Revanth said till now the people used to call KCR as Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, but now the situation has come where the people will be addressing him as Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao. During Rahul Gandhi’s visit, scores of local Congress leaders, including local MPTCs, ZPTCs from Ambatipalli village along with the Congress workers tried to visit the Medigadda Barrage. However, the police stopped them from going towards the site.