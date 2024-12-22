Meditation a profound bridge between divinity, humanity: Guv

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has said that meditation is a profound bridge between divinity and humanity.

It is a proud moment that Hyderabad hosted the first World Meditation Day. Lauding Kanha Heartfulness Center for spreading positivity and joy worldwide through meditation, Dev Varma highlighted the growing challenges in today’s world. He stressed the importance of meditation for mental resilience, peace, and happiness, adding that it fosters wisdom and personal transformation, which will positively impact Indian society.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao questioned how peace could be achieved when individuals lack internal calm and face constant mental struggles. He expressed concern over the menace of drugs and highlighted how substances like marijuana are destroying the future of students and youth. The minister urged everyone to dedicate at least 30 minutes to an hour daily to safeguard their mental and physical health. He also emphasized the need to revive and rejuvenate India’s fading cultural values.

Heartfulness president Kamalesh D Patel said, “Spirituality says you should experience what you believe in. Knowledge without experience is like building castles in sand. Experiencing Godly presence once is not enough. We must move from experience to becoming.