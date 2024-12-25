Meeting on fee regulation held

Karimnagar: A meeting on fee regulation was conducted under the leadership of Education Commission Chairman Akunoori Murali here on Tuesday.

The meeting highlighted the key issues. These are:

Exclusion of low-fee budget schools: It was suggested that budget private schools with fees below Rs 50,000 should not come under the purview of the District Regulatory Committee (DRC).

Categorisation of schools: A request was made to divide schools across the state into specific categories for better management and regulation.

Admission guidelines: Schools should not admit students without a Transfer Certificate (TC) or No Objection Certificate (NOC). Additionally, the authority to remove a student from the UDISE+ system should rest with state-level officials rather than mandal or district-level authorities.

Fee collection framework: An RFC (Right to Fee Collection) system was proposed, where schools can collect only the fees listed on their notice boards. Furthermore, schools should be allowed to increase fees by up to 15% annually.

The meeting was attended by TRSMA chief advisor Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, State working president Shiva Ratri, convener Yadagiri Ramana Rao, State spokesperson Jayasimha Goud, associate State president Venkanna, Medchal district president Nagaraju, State organising secretary Balaraju, and Mancherial District general secretary Sreekanth Reddy, among others.