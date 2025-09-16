  • Menu
Mega Blood Donation Camp in Khammam on September 17

Khammam : A mega blood donation camp will be held in Khammam on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and Telangana Liberation Day, announced BJP District President Nelluri Koteshwar Rao. The event will take place at the TNGOs Function Hall and is part of nationwide service initiatives.

Rao urged citizens, especially youth and party supporters, to participate with a spirit of service. He emphasized that blood donation can save lives and every donor becomes a lifesaver.

The BJP aims to make the occasion meaningful through collective social responsibility and public participation in the service drive.

Party state treasure Devaki Vasudeva Rao and other leaders participated in this event.

