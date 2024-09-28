Mega Job Drive by HCL Technologies in Nagar Kurnool for TECHBEE Program

Nagar Kurnool: District Intermediate Officer Venkata Ramana has announced that a mega job drive will be conducted under the aegis of HCL Technologies for the TECHBEE program. The drive is scheduled for September 30 at the Government Girls Junior College, Nagar Kurnool. It is open to students who completed their education in BIPC, CEC, HEC, and Vocational streams during the 2022-2023 and 2024 academic years, with a minimum of 75% marks.

Eligible students are required to bring their 10th-grade memo, Intermediate memo, Aadhar card (xerox), a photograph, and an Android phone to participate in the drive. For further information, students can contact the phone number 8317638406.