Mega Job Fair to be held on Oct 11

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be organising a Mega Job Mela at GM Garden Langer Houz on Tuesday, October 11. Companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit themselves from this job fair as there would be more than 1,000 jobs up for grabs.

The job fair will be open for unemployed youth irrespective of their cast, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills. The various job streams available will be in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and many more. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

There is no entry fees for the programme which is supported by ASM Infra Properties and Developers and Quebec Overseas. Interested ones can contact 8374315052 for further details.

Engineer Mannan Khan, founder, Deccan Blasters, said that due to Covid lockdown many people have lost their jobs, hence this is an opportunity for them to get employed.