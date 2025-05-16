Mega job mela on Sunday to employ 3,000 youths

Kothagudem: “A mega job mela will be organised under the auspices of Singareni on May 18 in Ramagundam 1 Area Godavarikhani,” Singareni Chairman and MD N Balaram, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Selection will be made for filling 3,000 vacancies in various departments in about 100 private companies in the Hyderabad

area,” he said. Urging unemployed youth to take advantage of this opportunity,

Balaram informed that such job fairs will be organised in other areas as well.

“Singareni has already started skill development centres in Mandamarri,

Ramagundam-1, and Bhupalapally to

provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth; we will soon start them in other areas as well,” he said.