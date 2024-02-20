MEHAR Organisation holds 78th ‘ideal wedding’

Hyderabad: With the aim of discouraging dowry practice, the MEHAR Organisation conducted its 78th ‘ideal wedding’ in Hyderabad on Sunday. An underprivileged couple was married off with the patronage of their family, which also conducted their son’s marriage on the occasion.

MHA Siddiqui, President of MEHAR Organisation, and Affan Qadri, Secretary, informed that for the past 13 years, the organisation has been striving to make marriages much easier, while encouraging the bridegrooms to shun the practice of accepting dowry and getting rid of extravaganza.

The latest marriage ceremony was held at Kishanbagh, where a girl from an underprivileged background was married off with essential items as a gift.

Affan explained that a good samaritan whose son was scheduled to get married arranged this marriage at the same event and decided to offer Rs 40,000 to this poor couple. “Dr Muhammad Anwar has sponsored the marriage, even as he organised his son Muhammad Qavi Faizan’s marriage at Kishan Bagh. Rather than spending on extravaganza like an orchestra, Anwar has decided to spend Rs 40,000, which was spent on gifts for a newlywed couple. Veg-biryani was served without going for extravagant spending. This was to set an example for others,” added Affan.

MA Anwar Ahmad Director MS Academy, K Bapu Rao IPS Retired and other guests were present.