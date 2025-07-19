Mehendi Celebrations Enthrall at Government Science Degree College

Nagar kurnool: Mehendi celebrations were held with great enthusiasm on Saturday at the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool. The event witnessed active participation from female students and women faculty members and was organized grandly under the aegis of the Women Empowerment Cell.

On this occasion, College Principal Madan Mohan stated, “Cultural programs like these foster joy and a festive atmosphere among students. They also help strengthen the bond between faculty and students.”

Students themselves collected henna leaves from the college premises and artistically adorned their hands with mehendi designs. The event captivated everyone and created a lively ambience.

Women Empowerment officials Umadevi and Vanitha shared insights into the cultural and health significance of mehendi, stating, “Henna helps reduce body heat, boosts immunity, and improves blood circulation. Since ancient times, women have traditionally adorned henna during the Ashada month as a part of customary practice.”

They emphasized that continuing such traditions helps cultivate a pleasant and joyful environment among students.

The event was attended by AO Mohammad Irfan, senior faculty member Kodandaramulu and others.