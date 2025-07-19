Live
- BJP tears into Rahul Gandhi over Trump's jet remark, calls him 'Pakistani propaganda campaigner'
- NSG conducts counter-hijack exercise at Kolkata Airport
- TVK postpones district secretaries meeting due to glitch in app launch
- Green corridor created for Puri minor victim, airlifted to AIIMS Delhi
- Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia among winners of ICC Development Awards 2024
- YS Jagan Inquires About Mudragada Padmanabham's Health
- Market outlook: Q1 results, PMI data, global cues to drive stock market in upcoming week
- We've a lot to improve: Amorim after goalless draw against Leeds
- India's automobile exports jump 22 pc in April-June quarter
- Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins on Monday, eight news bills to be introduced
Mehendi Celebrations Enthrall at Government Science Degree College
Nagar kurnool: Mehendi celebrations were held with great enthusiasm on Saturday at the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool. The...
Nagar kurnool: Mehendi celebrations were held with great enthusiasm on Saturday at the Nellikonda Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool. The event witnessed active participation from female students and women faculty members and was organized grandly under the aegis of the Women Empowerment Cell.
On this occasion, College Principal Madan Mohan stated, “Cultural programs like these foster joy and a festive atmosphere among students. They also help strengthen the bond between faculty and students.”
Students themselves collected henna leaves from the college premises and artistically adorned their hands with mehendi designs. The event captivated everyone and created a lively ambience.
Women Empowerment officials Umadevi and Vanitha shared insights into the cultural and health significance of mehendi, stating, “Henna helps reduce body heat, boosts immunity, and improves blood circulation. Since ancient times, women have traditionally adorned henna during the Ashada month as a part of customary practice.”
They emphasized that continuing such traditions helps cultivate a pleasant and joyful environment among students.
The event was attended by AO Mohammad Irfan, senior faculty member Kodandaramulu and others.