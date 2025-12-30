MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th Dec 2025

RSS, dharma and gender divisions

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged Hindus to show the ‘dharmic’ way to the world and to make India the Vishwa Guru after over 2000 years. It was, incidentally, not Hinduism but Buddhism that has been followed by the world for 2000 years.

Hinduism is plagued with ills of casteism and exploitation of the so-called ‘lower’ caste people. It is time to introspect and undo the evils of caste and gender divisions. It is only then that Hinduism would be accepted as a supreme religion that advocates tolerance, ahimsa and brotherhood.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Time India puts its house in order

THI’s editorial” Saffron hotheads have brought ignominy to India”(Dec 29) is balanced and thought-provoking. While the central government and some self-styled double-engine governments in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are unequivocally biased against minorities, the lynching of Dipu in Bangladesh or Akhlaq in India reminds us of ugly heads playing with human lives. We, as Indians, have lost our priority as a nation now. The Narendra Modi regime is evasive on the issue of taking responsibility to protect minorities.

How is it that saffron hotheads like VHP and Bajrang Dal make a hue and cry against Dipu lynching, while they did the same against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and elsewhere. When Haridwar’s frenzied saffron outfit called for genocide against Muslims, the Union and State governments were non-committal and did not condemn the blabber.

Till the emergence of the saffron-backed Modi-led India, India was a nation that upheld secular values. At this juncture, we have to invoke international forums and bring an end to hostility against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh or elsewhere by scrupulously ensuring that Muslims, Christians, Dalits et al are not targeted by Saffron hotheads any longer, failing which India will be subject to global ridicule.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

End religion-inspired brutalities

This refers to your editorial ‘Saffron hotheads have brought ignominy to India’. The acts of which the jihadists in Bangladesh have been perpetrating against the minority Hindus have sadly escaped condemnation in India by most parties in the Opposition. India must be vocal about violent incidents against Hindus and their families at the behest of the Mohammed Yunus regime. But then the media must stop exaggerating stray incidents of hot-headed behaviour by some Hindu outfits and equate them with what is going on in Bangladesh.

This will fuel more Hindu hatred in Bangladesh and Pakistan, by way of justifying their brutal and barbaric actions against the community. Common religious binding must not blind them against the reality. Sadly, this was lacking, when pandits were enduring murders and exodus in the Kashmir valley, while Muslims turned a Nelson’s Eye.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Empowering rural women through technology

In response to the article “Namo Drone Didi Yojana empowers rural women in Gujarat” (THI Dec 29), I wish to highlight the transformative impact of the Central government’s women-centric welfare initiatives, particularly the Namo Drone Didi Yojana. This scheme has been instrumental in breaking traditional barriers and bringing rural women to the mainstream of development. By equipping women with modern skills and access to advanced technology, the scheme has opened new avenues for self-employment and financial independence.

Asha Chaudhary’s story is a shining example of how the scheme has empowered rural women to take up technology-driven livelihoods, redefine their roles, and contribute to the nation’s growth. The scheme picked up momentum in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, enabling women to carry out drone-based agricultural services, including crop spraying and field monitoring. This has not only improved their household income but also brought stability to their lives. The success of the Namo Drone Didi Yojana is a testament to the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment.

I would like to point out that the scheme’s impact goes beyond personal growth, as it has inspired other women in the community to explore new possibilities and consider alternative livelihoods. The government’s efforts to bring rural women into the mainstream of development are truly commendable, and it is heartening to see the tangible change on the ground. I hope that more women will benefit from this scheme and become key drivers of progress and nation-building.

Kolluru Raju, Kakinada