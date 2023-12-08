Memorial park to come up at site of police firing on Adivasis in Telangana

The new Congress government in Telangana has allotted one acre of government land at Indervelly village in Adilabad district for development of a memorial park at the site where several Adviasis were killed in police firing 42 years ago.

Hours after A. Revanth Reddy assumed office as the Chief Minister, the government issued an order allotting the land for beautification and development of ‘Smruthi Vanam’ near Amara Veerula Stupam or martyrs’ memorial.

He has thus fulfilled his promise made to Adivasis of Adilabad last year.

He had assured the people that if the Congress is voted to power, it will undertake measures to construct the memorial park.

Vedama Bojju, a young tribal leader who was elected from Khanapur (ST) Assembly constituency on Congress ticket in November 30 elections, is said to have played a key role in meeting the long-pending demand of the tribals.

The memorial park was first promised by then Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh in 2006 while undertaking the development of tribal areas in united Adilabad district as part of Giri Pragathi programme.

The martyrs’ column, a red-painted structure with a hammer and sickle symbol at the top, was built in memory of tribals killed in police firing on April 20, 1981.

Thirteen tribals were killed in police firing when they had gathered at Indravelli for a protest on a call given by Andhra Pradesh Raithu Coolie Sangham to fight for their land rights.

The police had opened fire when a constable was allegedly killed by an angry mob.

According to official records, 13 tribals, all Raj Gonds belonging to surrounding villages of the Indravelli mandal centre, were killed in the firing.

However, rights groups had put the death toll at 60. The memorial column was first constructed in 1983 by Ganji Rama Rao, then president of the Sangham.

It was demolished allegedly by police in 1986 but was rebuilt by tribals. Till a few years ago, the tribals were not allowed to hold meetings in Indravelli to pay homage to the martyrs.

The tribals have welcomed the decision of the Congress government to build a memorial park and termed it long-awaited justice for the martyrs and their families.