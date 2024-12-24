Metro chugging into 4 corners of Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The City of Pearls is fast growing in all spheres, especially in last and first mile connectivity.

This year, the state government has taken the decision to ensure Rajiv Gandhi International Airport can be approached from all the four corners of the city. Along with this, the Phase-II project would feature Hyderabad’s first double-decker flyover, a 1.6-km stretch combining Metro viaduct and flyover near Madinaguda.

While three corridors from Phase-I are operational, the new corridors include Shamshabad-RGIA Airport corridor, Raidurg-Kokapet Neopolis, MGBS-Chandrayangutta (Old City), Miyapur-Patancheru and LB-Nagar. Part B will see expansion from RGIA to the proposed Fourth City (Skills University), forming the sixth corridor. The project is a joint venture of the Union and Telangana governments, with the state contributing 30 per cent of the cost and the Union government contributing 18 per cent, 48 per cent in loans from banks and the remaining 4 per cent from public-private partnership.