Migration help desk launched at RGIA

Hyderabad: In a major development , the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), in partnership with Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Wednesday inaugurated a 24/7 Migrant Help Desk at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The desk is dedicated to vulnerable migrants travelling abroad, especially to Kuwait and Qatar.

This migrant help desk will function on a trial basis as of now, and was operationalised by Rani Kumudini, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, in the presence of GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, and other senior officials from the airport community.

The help desk will help and guide vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids and labourers to name a few, on the proper documentation and paperwork needed for emigration clearance, committed to raise awareness about safe and legal migration.

The desk is available at the international departure terminal and will work round the clock, according to a press release.

Speaking about the initiative, Pradeep Panicker said in the last few years, there was a gradual rise of outbound migrant workforce travelling from Hyderabad to the Middle-East.

"Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes. The presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help in scrutinizing the documents of the travellers, impart awareness, and guide the passengers in emigration clearance," he said.