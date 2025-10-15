Millers should complete the pending CMR by November 12th and cooperate to get new grain

Wanaparthi District: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that only those who received rice grain in the last Kharif season and submitted 100 percent CMR will be allotted Kharif 2025-26 season grain.

On Wednesday, the District Collector, along with Additional Collector Revenue Kheemya Nayak, held a meeting with rice millers at the NIC Conference Hall in the Collectorate.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector clarified that only those who received rice grain in the last Kharif 2024-25 season and submitted 100 percent CMR will be allotted Kharif 2025-26 season grain. He advised them to complete the pending CMR by November 12th and cooperate to get new grain. He suggested that the CMR should be completed and bank guarantees should also be submitted quickly. He made it clear that only if this process goes smoothly will there be a chance to allocate grain without any problems. Otherwise, he said that grain will not be allocated under any circumstances.

Civil Supplies Officer Kashi Vishwanath, DM Jaganmohan, rice millers, participated in the meeting.