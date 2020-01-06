Rangareddy: Renowned independent scientist and millets expert Dr Khadar Vali explained the importance of healthy diet based on 'Siridhanyaalu, Kashaayaalu, Ganuga nunelu and Thati bellam,' at the 'Amrutha Ahaaram' program organised at Pragathi Resorts in Podduturu village in Shankarpalli mandal on Sunday.

Dr Vali asked people not to restrict themselves to rice and wheat but to have millets as well. He said with the change in eating habits one can keep oneself healthy. "Millets have medicinal values.

Only a few in the past had diseases such as diabetes, obesity. Commercialision of food has spawned a number of diseases in people these days," he said, and explained the benefits of having millets daily.