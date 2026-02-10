MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi files complaint against Assam CM

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a complaint with the Hyderabad city police against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings and promoting enmity between two religious communities.

On Monday, the formal complaint was lodged with the Hyderabad City police Commissioner. In a complaint, Asad wrote, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, for the last several years has been continuously making statements against the Muslim community through social media, print media, public speeches and other platforms. Many such speeches are still available in the public domain.

“In recent months, the CM has deliberately intensified his hate speeches, with a clear and conscious intention to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims and to promote enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims,” he stated in the complaint.

Citing the judgment of Supreme Court, Shaheen Abdulla vs Union of India & Ors, he stressed the role of the state. He noted that the court has held to protect fundamental rights, preserve constitutional values and safeguard the secular and democratic character of the nation, particularly the rule of law.

“The court directed that the police must take suo motu action in cases of hate speech even in the absence of a formal complaint, and that any inaction or hesitation would amount to a serious dereliction of duty.”

Asad mentioned a link to the recent video posted by the official X’ account of the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party on February 7, which was taken down a day later, depicts Himanta Biswa Sarma portrayed as armed with a firearm and targeting it towards persons very obviously depicted as Muslims, and shooting them. The said post and video with the imagery used in it and statements like ‘Point blank shot’ and ‘No Mercy’, is a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of Muslims, promote hatred and ill-will between religious communities and incite communal violence.”

He stated that the video was posted online and was available throughout India, including within the jurisdiction of this police station. Asad requested the Commissioner to take immediate and necessary legal action against Himanta Biswa Sarma as per law.