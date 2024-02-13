MIM extends support to KRMB resolution

Hyderabad: While extending support to the State government’s resolution in the Assembly on reversing or entrusting the projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed hope that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal will resolve the issues at the earliest.

While taking part in the short discussion on the resolution, Akbar raised concerns over the 26 ‘unapproved’ projects on Krishna and Godavari. “There are 16 projects under KRMB and 10 under GRMB (Godavari River Management Board). This has remained a concern, but the earlier government never gave a clear answer.

The government should come clear on the present status, outlay, and allocations for the completion of these projects.

I hope that the tribunal will resolve and clear pending approval issues. The government should also take steps to stop projects by Karnataka on Tungabhadra and also the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project on Krishna,” he urged.

Replying to the queries, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “The projects which are under the category of ‘unapproved’ and were a matter of ‘serious concern’, should be discussed in detail as well. The government has already spent significant funds on several of these projects.

After being sworn in (as Ministers) we have sought clearance from the Jal Shakti Ministry. The government is working on this.”