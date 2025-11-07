MIM netas ratchet up bypoll campaign sans Naveen Yadav

Hyderabad: In the ensuing Jubilee Hills by-elections, the image of Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav appears to be a factor. He seems keen to shed his past association with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). This is evident as the ruling party candidate is rarely seen alongside MIM leaders, including MLAs and corporators. Consequently, MIM leaders are tirelessly campaigning door-to-door in Muslim-dominated divisions within the Jubilee Hills constituency, but they are doing so individually and without Naveen Yadav.

This situation is unusual, as MIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin was observed busy conducting the party’s traditional Paidaldaura to seek votes for the Congress nominee. The MIM Karwan MLA distributed Congress brochures carrying the slogan ‘Vote for Hand’ and ‘Vote for Naveen Yadav’, appealing to voters to support the Congress in the by-elections on November 11. However, while the Majlis has been canvassing door-to-door, they are being accompanied by Congress ministers, chairmen, and leaders, but notably sans the candidate Naveen Yadav.

Congress party ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkatswamy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Azharuddin, along with Chairmen Faheem Qureshi (TMREIS), Syed Azmatullah Hussaini (Waqf Board), Obedullah Kotwal (Minority Finance Corporation), and other leaders, were frequently seen accompanying MLA Kausar and Shaikpet corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin during the door-to-door campaign.

According to political observers, Naveen Yadav has been canvassing extensively in localities such as Borabanda, Yousufguda, Erragadda, and Jubilee Hills, but has largely skipped the areas where the MIM party leaders are campaigning. So far, Naveen has accompanied Majlis leaders only twice and has attended only corner meetings, particularly in the Shaikpet division where the MIM is active.

Political analysts believe Naveen Yadav, having been associated with the Majlis previously, seems focused on seeking majority votes by distancing himself from the image of still being associated with the party. This strategy comes despite the fact that MIM candidate Rashed Faraz secured just 7,848 (4.28%) votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in a related development concerning the Bihar elections, Telangana Government Advisor Mohd Shabbir Ali accused the AIMIM of being the BJP’s ‘B’ team, alleging the party deliberately divides Muslim votes to indirectly help the BJP.

In a recent public meeting in Jubilee Hills, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a controversial statement: “Congress haitohMusalmanhai, Congress hai to aapki izzat hai, Jab congress naihai, aapkuchbhinahihai.” This remark, which roughly translates to "If there is Congress, there are Muslims; if there is Congress, there is your dignity; when there is no Congress, you are nothing," was condemned by some Muslims who strongly demanded the Chief Minister withdraw his statement and issue a public apology for undermining constitutional equality. On Wednesday, Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that both Hindus and Muslims continue to place their trust in the Congress Party, describing them as ‘two eyes’ that together strengthen the vision of secular India.