MIM pitches for caste survey for BC-E sub-classes in TG

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday urged the Backward Class (BC) Commission chairman to conduct a separate caste survey of the BC-E class alongside a survey for 14 other sub-classes, eligible for a four per cent reservation in the State.

The delegation was led by floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with MLAs Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), and former MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.

Ahmed Balala said that AIMIM gave a representation to the Commission chairman and urged for the separate caste survey and mentioned the list of 14 sub-classes to be involved in the caste survey.

Achchukattalavandlu, Singali, Singamvallu, Achchupanivallu, Achchukattuvaru, Achukatlavandlu, Attar Saibulu, Attarillu Dhobi Muslin, Muslim Dhobi, Dhobi Musalman Faqir, Fakir Budbudki, Ghanti Fakir, Ghanta Fhakirlu, Garadi Muslim, Garadi Siabulu, Pamulavallu, Gosangi Muslim, Fakeer Sayebulu Guddi Eluguvallu, Elugu Bantuvallu, Musalman Keelu Gurralavallu Hajam, Nai Muslim, Navid Labbi, Labba, Labbon, Labba Pakeerla, Borewala, Deera Phakirlu, Bonthala Qureshi, Khasab, Marati Khasab Shaik/Sheikh Siddi, Yaba, Habshi, Jasi Turaka Kasha, Kakkukotte Zinka Saibulu, Chakkitakanevale, and Terugadu are the sub-classes urged to be involved in the survey.

Balala said that the government of Telangana on October 11 issued orders for a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire State. The Telangana Backward Classes Commission had decided to carry out the survey coordination with the planning department. We urged for the separate survey of subclasses in BC-E.

Following government directives, the BC Commission is tasked with determining the percentage of reservations to be allocated to Backward Classes in local bodies, based on the caste survey.

To gather insights and feedback, the commission plans to tour all districts and conduct public hearings in the old ten district headquarters, starting from October 24. A notification detailing this initiative will be issued soon.

To involve diverse perspectives, the commission has decided to consult various stakeholders and will hold meetings with intellectuals from the Backward Classes shortly.