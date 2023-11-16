MIM star campaigner Asad sweats-out with newbies

Asad conducting campaigns in State and Rajasthan



Holds Paidal Daurain Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, and Jubilee Hills with party contenders

Initiates campaign with Nampally candidate, Mohammed Majid Hussain

Akbaruddin Owaisi is the five-time winner from Chandrayangutta

Asif Hussain Sohail expecting tough competition from Cong leader Feroz Khan in Nampally

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, and Mohammed Moazzam Khan replaced by three new faces

MIM trying to grab the Jubilee Hills seat

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Assembly elections around the corner, the star campaigners of all political parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the voters. The star campaigner and party chief of the AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi is sweating out in the constituencies where the party fielded new faces. Owaisi along with the new candidates is busy with a traditional Paidal Daura, right from houses and complexes to street vendors to garner support for the party.

This election, the Majlis is contesting in nine Assembly seats for the upcoming State elections. He is conducting campaigns in the State, as well as in Rajasthan. In Hyderabad, the star campaigner is seen holding their traditional Paidal Daura, especially in Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, and Jubilee Hills with the party contenders. While in other remaining constituencies, Asad has been holding only public meetings.

Following the candidate announcement, Asad initiated a campaign with the Nampally candidate and former mayor, Mohammed Majid Hussain. He conducted several drives in the segment till now, followed by Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), and Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin (Jubilee Hills). On November 10, both Owaisi brothers conducted a door-to-door campaign in Chandrayangutta. The younger brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi is the five-time winner from the segment.

As per the political analysts, Asif Hussain Sohail is expecting tough competition from Congress leader Feroz Khan in Nampally, hence the party chief has been on the ground in the constituency. Asad conducted campaigns in various areas of Nampally and also had idli for breakfast. However, the sitting MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj was a two-time MLA and now the segment saw a new candidate Majid Hussain. The only MIM rival Feroz Khan gave tough competition to the Majlis MLA in the last three terms.

After two terms in their stronghold in seven seats, the party fielded new candidates. Three party stalwarts Mumtaz Ahmed Khan the MLA since 1994, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri MLA from 2004, and Mohammed Moazzam Khan since 2004 have been replaced by three new faces.

The Yakutpura constituency has been a stronghold since Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and Mumtaz Khan were five-time MLAs and the party swapped Pasha Qaudri and Mumtaz Khan in Charminar and Yakutpura segments in 2018. This time, the party fielded two-time MLA Jaffer Hussain, who is new in the area. Asad Owaisi holds Paidal Daura here and garners support for the party. There will be a tough battle in Yakutpura, as the MBT is the rival party of MIM in the segment and the party fielded Amjedullah Khan. Amjed is famous here as he has been holding Praja Darbar in the area, says Asif Hussain.

With the Majlis in the fray, the Jubilee Hills contest is witnessing a tight contest with the BRS, Congress, and the BJP nominating their candidates.

The MIM is trying to grab the Jubilee Hills seat, and Asad holds Paidal Daura with Shaikpet corporator and candidate Rashed Faraz and appealed to the people to vote in the favour of Majlis and vote for kite.

Meanwhile, Asad Owaisi holds only public meetings in Malakpet with three-time MLA and candidate Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, and two-time MLA Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan. Asad has not visited the Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar constituencies yet. However, the party fielded corporators turned MLA candidate Mohd Mubeen from Bahadurpura and M Swamy Yadav from Rajendranagar.