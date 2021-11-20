Mini Shilparamam in Yadadri

Yadadri: The government has decided to make the Yadadri both spiritual and recreational destination. Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, YTDA officials are taking all measures to make Yadadri the most attractive centre in the country.

As a part of it, the officials are planning to set up mini Shilparamam near Rayagiri Cheruvu and even acquired land. Works of welcome arch were initiated with an estimated cost of Rs 8.90 lakh.

Along with setting up gardens and villas with all amenities to provide a pleasant and happy atmosphere to the devotees, the officials are also planning to arrange boating in Rayagiri pond, besides establishing Shilparamam.

According to sources, three ferries with a capacity of 15 to 20 passengers each will make trips in the pond and cradles will be arranged to Banyan tree that was located in proposed Shilparamam place and benches will be provided at the bund of Rayagiri pond for relaxation. Handicrafts workers will get employment through Mini Shilparamam by setting up stalls of wooden toys, soaps and other items.