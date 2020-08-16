Minister Ajay inaugurates public toilets in Khammam

Khammam: Minister for transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said as a part of the Pattana Pragathi, the government is constructing public toilets and open gyms in four municipalities including Khammam corporation.

On Saturday he inaugurated the latest café cum toilets at Telangana Talli circle constructed that costed around Rs 12 lakh in Khammam town. He also inaugurated the open gym and public toilets at 11 division in Khammam along with inaugurating public toilets at 36 divisions.

That apart, he also inaugurated an open gym that costed approximately Rs 8 lakh at Rotary Nagar in Khammam town. Minister said that as many as 182 public toilets would be constructed in Khammam town.

MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, Mayor Papalal, District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other officials were also present.