Minister Ajay Kumar launches RTC m-Wallet app in Khammam

Khammam: Nearly 70 lakh users are utilising RTC m-wallet app launched by transport department, informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar,



after inaugurating the second driving simulator in the State at RTO office in Khammam on Monday.

Later speaking with the media, the Minister said efforts are being made to make all State-of-the art facilities at Khairatabad RTA office available for Khammam residents. In order to ensure transparency in RTA services, five more services were made available online so that the citizens could avail those services without visiting the RTA office. The public could avail many of the RTA services using their personal computers and smartphones, he said.

'As part of the efforts to modernise the department and improve the quality of services, driving simulator was introduced. The simulator helps to improve the driving skills of the learners in an effective manner.'

Minister Ajay said that the machinery would also help in alleviating the fears among the learners about driving. The transport department has been playing a key role in earning good revenue to the government. The department used to earn around Rs 350 crore every month. Though there has been a fall in the income for the past three months due to Covid-19, there was improvement in the situation now, he added.

The deadline to pay pending vehicle taxes to the department was extended till August 31. The public should make use of the opportunity and clear the pending tax dues, Ajay Kumar stated.

Transport Commissioner M Rammohan Rao, District Collector RV Karnan, SUDA Chairman B Lakshmi Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor G Papalal and others were present.