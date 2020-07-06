Minister Eatala Rajendar sounds alert on outbreak of seasonal diseases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendar cautioned the authorities about the outbreak of seasonal diseases like fever, flu, etc in the monsoon season. The minister instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to contain the spread of seasonal diseases amid Corona pandemic.



Rajendar held a video conference with all district authorities and reviewed their preparedness to tackle the seasonal outbreak of diseases. He directed the officials to provide treatment for corona patients with mild symptoms in district hospitals and those who tested positive to go for home isolation.

Due to the threat of seasonal diseases, Rajendar asked the district medical officers to prepare special wards for those suffering from routine fever and flu. He suggested the officials to send the seriously ill patients to Hyderabad and ensure they get required medical treatment timely.