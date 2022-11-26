Minister Errabelli lays foundation for Bharosa Centre

Warangal: The State government has come up with several initiatives for the safety and security of women, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister, who laid foundation stone for the construction of Bharosa Centre at Rangampet here on Friday, said that aggrieved women facing problem due to abuse, sexual harassment, domestic violence etc, can avail the support of the police. The Bharosa Centre would provide integrated assistance through police, medical, legal, counseling besides relief and rehabilitation, he added.

The G+ model Bharosa Centre which is coming up on half an acre on the premises of Women's police station at Rangampet will have 17 rooms and a hall for 20 people.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao initiated several measures for strengthening the police department which no other State ever did in the country. To strengthen security and surveillance mechanisms, Telangana police have advanced technologies at their disposal to nab criminals within hours" Errabelli said.

The Minister heaped praise on Warangal police for their commitment in curbing and resolving criminal cases. He also had a word of praise for Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi for ensuring people- friendly policing.

Emphasising the need for the Bharosa Centre in Jangaon, the Minister sought the financial assistance of Gemini Edibles for the construction of a building that is likely to cost Rs 2.5 crore. It's learnt that two private companies including Gemini Edibles are providing financial assistance from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar said that Telangana police have become a beacon for the other States in the country. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the Telangana government was giving priority to the safety and security of the women since the bifurcation of the State.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that has all praise for the Chief Minister for initiating She Teams, Bharosa Centres and Sakhi for the safety of women. Hanumakonda district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, municipal commissioner P pravinya, women's safety wing DCP Ashok and Gemini Edible representatives Chandrasekhar Reddy and Anurag Sharma were among others present.