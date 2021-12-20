Minister Gangula Kamalakar allots 2BHK houses to beneficiaries

Karimnagar: State Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the allocation of double-bedroom houses has given a hope for the poor. On Sunday, along with District Collector RV Karnan the Minister allotted housing to the beneficiaries through a lucky draw system. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Gangula said that the double-bedroom houses have been allotted to the beneficiaries in Kamanpur village of Kottapelli mandal in Karimnagar district along with electricity meters and drinking water supply in the houses for the people.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has fulfilled the dream of poor to own a double-bedroom house in reality. Gangula conveyed his special thanks to CM KCR. 47 families in Kamanpur village Ramulapally were close to the LMD flood and they had been allotted houses under rehabilitation. Out of 47 families 36 were allotted double-bedroom, while the remaining 11 would be allotted to those eligible by the authorities through the gram sabha, he informed.

He asked the villagers of Ramulapalli to immediately vacate their houses and move into the newly allotted double-bedroom houses. He said that the beneficiaries should not sell these double-bedroom houses to anyone and should not rent them to others, adding that it is a legal offense if they resort to sell or give it on the rent.

He said that those who do not get double-bedroom houses should not be discouraged as the houses will be allotted soon to those who are eligible. On this occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with the Collector allotted the double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries according to serial numbers 7,8,9,10,11.