Minister inaugurates GCC of US-based healthcare major

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday inaugurated the first Global Capability Centre (GCC) of HCA Healthcare outside the United States at Raidurg in the city.

HCA Healthcare, a Fortune 100 company with operations across the U.S. and the U.K., runs 190 hospitals, 2,400 care sites and employs more than 3.16 lakh people worldwide. With an annual revenue of $70 billion, the company has now chosen Telangana for its maiden overseas GCC.

The Hyderabad facility, spread over 4 lakh sq. ft., involves an investment of $75 million (Rs 620 crore). It is expected to generate 3,000 jobs by 2026, with 1,200 positions already created in IT, supply chain, procurement, human resources, finance and accounting.

Sridhar Babu said the investment was a testament to Hyderabad’s global-class infrastructure and highly skilled talent pool. “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global hub for healthcare, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, with world-class hospitals, over 800 pharma companies, leading life sciences GCCs and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The city is uniquely positioned to deliver affordable healthcare at international standards,” he said.