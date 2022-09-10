Minister ingireddy Niranjan Reddy releases fish seeds in reservoirs

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy released fish seeds in Ranga Samudra reservoir of Srirangapur mandal and Mahabhupala sea of Pebberu mandal and distributed identity cards to the beneficiaries in Srirangapur, Pebberu mandal and municipalities.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said

that Telangana is the leader in freshwater fish production in the world. It is not only provided nutritious food, but also income to the fishermen. Different types of social and economic benefits are fulfilled through the schemes of the government.

Due to the availability of water, not only the agricultural sector production of fish, sheep and goats have increased.

It benefits future generations by increasing biodiversity.

He said, "I feel lucky to have the opportunity to serve the poor." He said that those who did not receive financial assistance will soon the same.

The minister added that the despite several hurdles, the government ensure that the people get the benefits. "Covid virus did not stop the farmers' insurance. Corona did not stop Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes. Development works did not stop even when the pandemic arrived," said the Agriculture Minister.

He said that no welfare scheme has been stopped in the state, no matter how many financial difficulties are faced due to Covid.

People's blessings should be given to Chief Minister KCR, who has placed the state on the top in terms of welfare and development. Additional Collector Ashish Sangwan, ZP Chairman Loknath Reddy, Vice Chairman Vakiti Sridhar, Srirangapur MPP Gayatri, Vice MPP Maheshwar Reddy, PACS President Jagannath Naidu, Rythubandhu President Gowda Naik, MPTCs, Sarpanchus and others participated in this programme.