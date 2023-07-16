  • Menu
Minister Jagadish Reddy hails Hans India for unbiased news

Minister Jagadish Reddy hails Hans India for unbiased news
Highlights

Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy along with Hans India district team cut the cake and congratulated the Hans India team

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy along with Hans India district team cut the cake and congratulated the Hans India team on the occassion of the 12th-anniversary celebrations held at Sumangali Function hall in Suryapet.

He appreciated Hans India over unbiased news coverage and in reaching government programs to the people successfully.

