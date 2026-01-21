Minister Jupally Krishna bats for careful driving to prevent accidents

Erstwhile Adilabad district in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday stressed that strict adherence to traffic rules and defensive driving practices was essential to reduce road accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

Participating in the “Arrive Alive” road safety campaign in Nirmal, the Minister sought to raise public awareness about safe driving practices. As part of the programme, he flew kites carrying the slogan “Arrive Alive”, symbolising the message of reaching destinations safely and responsibly.

Addressing the gathering, Jupally Krishna Rao said the initiative was being implemented by the police department across the state with the objective of preventing road accidents and promoting a culture of responsible driving. He urged motorists to adopt defensive driving habits at all times.

The Minister advised vehicle users to wear helmets, fasten seat belts and strictly follow traffic regulations to minimise accidents. He reiterated that the primary aim of the campaign was to instil awareness among the public about road safety and reduce fatalities caused by negligence on roads.

District Superintendent of Police Dr G. Janaki Sharmila, Nirmal Additional Superintendent of Police Sai Kiran, along with police officers, staff and members of the public, participated in the awareness programme.