Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Discusses Water Release for RDS Canal with Andhra and Telangana ENC Officials

Gadwal: Farmers from the Alampur constituency, particularly those dependent on the RDS Tummilla project, have been struggling due to a prolonged shortage of irrigation water. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao intervened and held discussions with the Engineers-in-Chief (ENC) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The minister emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the issue and instructed officials to take immediate action. Minister Jupally stated that he would meet with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy later today to expedite the process of releasing water within the next couple of days.

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA, reassured the farmers of Alampur constituency not to lose hope. He expressed confidence that water would be released soon to alleviate their difficulties, ensuring that farming activities can continue without further disruption.