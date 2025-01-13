Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Senior Journalist Anil Kumar's Sudden Demise
- Makar Sankranti Special: Microwave Oven Recipes to Brighten Up Your Celebrations
- Kinetic Green and Yuma Energy Partner to Accelerate Last Mile Electric Mobility in India
- JVC ENTERS INDIAN MARKET WITH PREMIUM RANGE OF QLED TVs, EYES Rs 500 CRORE REVENUE IN 3 YEARS
- Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Discusses Water Release for RDS Canal with Andhra and Telangana ENC Officials
- Mangaluru Street Vendors Protest Against Forced Relocation
- IMGC and GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICHFL) Partner to Offer Mortgage Guarantee-backed Home Loans
- Three Cases Filed Against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy
- Guruprasad Govindappa Venkatesha: A visionary leader in cloud security
- BSPC candidates shout 'Nitish Kumar Go Back' during Bihar CM's Pragati Yatra
Just In
Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Discusses Water Release for RDS Canal with Andhra and Telangana ENC Officials
Farmers from the Alampur constituency, particularly those dependent on the RDS Tummilla project, have been struggling due to a prolonged shortage of irrigation water
Gadwal: Farmers from the Alampur constituency, particularly those dependent on the RDS Tummilla project, have been struggling due to a prolonged shortage of irrigation water. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao intervened and held discussions with the Engineers-in-Chief (ENC) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The minister emphasized the urgent need to prioritize the issue and instructed officials to take immediate action. Minister Jupally stated that he would meet with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy later today to expedite the process of releasing water within the next couple of days.
Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA, reassured the farmers of Alampur constituency not to lose hope. He expressed confidence that water would be released soon to alleviate their difficulties, ensuring that farming activities can continue without further disruption.