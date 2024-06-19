Minister Jupally Krishna Rao takes officials to task on booze licence issue

Hyderabad: State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao expressed displeasure on the Telangana State Beverages Corporation for taking the wrong decisions against liquor policy.

The Minister made it clear that wrong decisions of the Corporation were giving a bad name to the government and to the Excise department, and those who were holding key responsibilities should act according to the orders given by the government. The minister conducted a four-hour long review of the excise department at the Excise office in Nampally on Tuesday.

The Minister was angry on the officials of Beverages Corporation on the issue of licensing of liquor companies, and asked how they could finalise the procedures without bringing it to the attention of the government. He ordered Commissioner of Excise Department MD Sridhar and General Manager of Breweries Corporation Abraham to investigate this and submit a comprehensive report.

During the meeting the Minister said that the Congress government under CM A Revanth Reddy was determined to keep a constant vigil on the manufacture, supply and sale of narcotics, illegal liquor, adulterated toddy, gudumba, ganja etc. He wanted the officials to prepare a database of manufacturers, suppliers, vendors and the supplier network. Those who commit such crimes regularly should be punished. He said that the officers of the Excise Department should work in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Police Department, and that there would be full cooperation from the government.

The Minister asked the officials to utilise technology and also take up wide range of campaign in print media, social media, theatres in the form of audio and video to prevent drugs and create awareness in the society about the dangers caused by drugs. He disclosed that meetings should be held with the parents and teachers of the students to bring awareness among them. More surveillance should be done to stop the supply of narcotics. He pointed out that the Congress government was employee friendly and if there were any problems of staff, they can directly bring it to his attention. He said that incentives should be given to the employees and staff who perform their duties efficiently. He said that the officers should be given priority in increments, rewards and transfers based on their performance.