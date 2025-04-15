Minister Jupally vows for library and sports infrastructure devpt

Nagarkurnool (Kollapur): To spread awareness about the lives and ideologies of great reformers, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Excise, Jupally Krishna Rao announced that Rs1 lakh will be allocated to every village for library development and another Rs1 lakh for sports infrastructure, from his constituency development fund.

The libraries will include books on the lives, achievements, and philosophies of prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, DrBRAmbedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Savitribai Phule, making such knowledge accessible to all.

“Paying true tribute to Ambedkar means not just remembering him, but walking in his footsteps through action and awareness,” the Minister stated. Earlier on the day, as part of DrBR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Jupally paid rich tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution by offering floral tributes to Ambedkar statues at Kollapur town, Jataprolu village in Pentlavellimandal, and ChinnaDagad in Chinnambavimandal.

“We must follow the path shown by DrAmbedkar to build an equal and just society,” said the Minister on the day. He stressed on the importance of the principle ‘Educate – Agitate – Organise,’ and called upon youth to embody this ideology in their lives.