Minister Jupally who exercised the right to vote in the MLC election
State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao exercised his right to vote at the Government Girls' College in Kollapur town
Nagarkurnool: State Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao exercised his right to vote at the Government Girls' College in Kollapur town as part of the by-elections for the local bodies' public representatives of the joint Mahabubnagar district.
