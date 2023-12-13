Minister K Venkat Reddy hospitalised with throat infection

Hyderabad: Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was admitted to the hospital with minor illness. He has been suffering from sore throat since the time of election campaign. As it worsened, he was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

His throat was infected after he participated in the election campaign and gave speeches non-stop and due to the cold weather is on the rise. The doctors who examined him said that the infection was mild and there was nothing to worry about.

Venkat Reddy, who went to Delhi on Tuesday, submitted his resignation letter as MP to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Later, he asked the chairman of National Highway Authority of India to take up the expansion of national highways in Telangana. After reaching Hyderabad, he was admitted to the hospital.