Minister Komatireddy clears traffic bottlenecks in Nalgonda town

Nalgonda: In a swift pre-dawn operation aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion, Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday ordered the removal of road dividers and relocation of nearly 60–70 small vendors from the busy Prakasham Bazaar stretch in Nalgonda town.

Launching an inspection at 4 am, the Minister visited Latif Saab Gutta and Prakasham Bazaar, responding to repeated public complaints over traffic bottlenecks and rising road accidents caused by encroachments on footpaths and the central median.

JCB machines were deployed immediately to dismantle the dividers, with officials directed to complete the work by evening.

As part of a larger plan to develop Nalgonda into a ‘Super Smart City,’ Venkat Reddy announced that flower, fruit, and other petty vendors currently operating on footpaths and medians would be rehabilitated at the Old Collectorate premises.

He said, the site offers adequate vending space and parking facilities and vendors will be allotted plots ranging from 50 to 100 square yards based on their existing shop size.

The Minister also instructed authorities to shift the existing DCM parking facility at the Old Collectorate to the Housing Board land on Devarakonda Road without delay. He ordered immediate laying of CC flooring, along with proper marking and line demarcation at the new vending zone to ensure systematic allotment.

Announcing further infrastructure upgrades, Komatireddy said Prakasham Bazaar would soon have underground electricity cabling and a new CC road to prevent accidents and ensure smoother vehicular movement. Officials estimate that nearly 10,000 people visit the market daily, with congestion intensifying in recent years due to rapid urban growth and expanding commercial activity. Interacting with vendors, the Minister assured that livelihoods would be protected. “No small trader will suffer. The government stands firmly with the poor,” he said.