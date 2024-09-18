  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
x

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Highlights

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has criticized the previous government for neglecting the Yadadri Power Plant, which he claims could have been operational four years ago if there had been genuine intent.

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has criticized the previous government for neglecting the Yadadri Power Plant, which he claims could have been operational four years ago if there had been genuine intent.

Addressing the issue, Reddy stated that the delay in making the power plant functional was due to the lack of proper attention and commitment from the former administration.

He emphasized that the current government is focused on rectifying the situation and ensuring the plant's successful operation to meet the state’s energy needs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick