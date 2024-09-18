Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has criticized the previous government for neglecting the Yadadri Power Plant, which he claims could have been operational four years ago if there had been genuine intent.

Addressing the issue, Reddy stated that the delay in making the power plant functional was due to the lack of proper attention and commitment from the former administration.

He emphasized that the current government is focused on rectifying the situation and ensuring the plant's successful operation to meet the state’s energy needs.