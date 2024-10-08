Live
- Delhi HC issues directions on expeditious release of compensation to POCSO victims
- 1st Test: Crawley, Root lead fight back as England trail by 460 runs against Pakistan
- 74 smart city projects completed in Bihar, claims minister
- My Characters Always Leave a Mark: Shiva
- Navratri 2024 Day 7: Worship of Maa Kalaratri – Rituals, Colour, Muhurat, and Significance
- UN officials urge negotiations to restore stability along Lebanon-Israel border
- Now, INDIA bloc will rant EVM saga: Jitan Ram Manjhi on Haryana poll outcome
- Durga Puja 2024: Dates, Muhurat, History, Rituals, and Celebration Highlights
- Delhi HC asks District Courts to properly record appearances of advocates in order sheets
- Congress under fire: Ignoring INDIA bloc where it’s strong
Just In
Minister Konda Surekha Enhances Alampur Brahmotsav with Traditional Attire Offering to Goddess
Minister Konda Surekha Presents Traditional Attire to Goddess at Alampur Brahmotsav
Alampur, Telangana - Konda Surekha, the Minister for Endowments, Environment, and Forest Protection, visited Alampur today as part of the Brahmotsav celebrations. Representing the Telangana State Government, she presented traditional silk attire to the Goddess during the festivities.
Upon her arrival in Alampur, Minister Konda Surekha received a grand welcome from Congress leader Dr. SA Sampath Kumar and local Congress workers, who greeted her with large garlands.
The temple priests of Sri Sri Sri Bal Brahmeshwara Swamy and Jogulamba Ammavaru welcomed the minister with a ceremonial pot of holy water. After paying her respects at the temples, Minister Surekha, accompanied by Dr. Sampath Kumar, offered the traditional attire to the Goddess. She also participated in the homa (sacred fire ritual) and the concluding ceremony of the pooja.
Following the temple ceremonies, Minister Surekha visited the nearby Prasad Scheme and expressed her commitment to making significant developments in the area, particularly with Dr. Sampath Kumar's efforts. She stated that she aims to enhance the Alampur Jogulamba temple to the level of Tirumala Tirupati, recognizing its potential as a prominent spiritual site.
The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the temple committee chairman Konkala Nageshwar Reddy, temple Executive Officer Purandeshwar, the District Collector, the SP, IFS officers, and numerous Congress leaders and activists.