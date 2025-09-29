Minister Konda Surekha Presents Silk garments at Jogulamba Temple

Gadwal: On the occasion of Dasara Sharan Navaratri celebrations, Telangana State Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday presented pattu vastrams (silk garments) to Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple on behalf of the state government.

The Minister, who was accorded a traditional Poornakumbham welcome by temple priests and officials, first offered special prayers and performed abhishekam to the presiding deities. She then reached the Jogulamba Ammavari temple, where she, along with Alampur MLA Vijay and Endowments Department Principal Secretary & Commissioner Shailaja Ramaiyer, ceremoniously presented silk garments to Goddess Jogulamba. Later, the Minister participated in the Kalyanotsavam of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru.

The event was also attended by former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarita Tirupathayya, temple EO, temple chairman, members of the Dharmakarta committee, priests, and other devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Konda Surekha reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to the development of Jogulamba Temple, the only Shakti Peetham in the state. She announced that a comprehensive development project worth ₹340 crore will be undertaken in three phases to transform the temple and surrounding areas into a major pilgrimage and tourism hub, with full support from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Minister also revealed that Krishna Ram Bhoopal, heir of the erstwhile Gadwal Samsthanam rulers, would soon be appointed as a hereditary trustee of the temple. Once the tenure of the current temple board concludes, the government plans to formally recognize the Gadwal Samsthanam successors as permanent trustees, thereby strengthening the governance and development of the historic temple.

The Minister emphasized that these initiatives would not only preserve the temple’s spiritual significance but also boost tourism and local economic growth in the Jogulamba Gadwal district.



