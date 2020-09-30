Minister KTR clarifies on GHMC elections

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday clarified on the conduct of GHMC elections. "I did not say that the GHMC elections would be held in November Second week. I directed the party officials to gear up for the GHMC elections as the notification will be anytime after November 11," the minister explained.

Election schedule and its conduct are totally managed by the Election Commission, KTR said taking to his Twitter handle.

The minister on Tuesday convened a meeting with the ministers from Greater Hyderabad where he directed the party officials and instructed them to check on the work of the corporators voter registration, internal disputes between the party workers on the ground level, registration of graduate voters, making the public aware of the government schemes.



KTR said that the TRS government is determined to develop Hyderabad and has spent Rs 67,000 crore for its development. "The roads were developed to ease the traffic flow and crores of investment in the industrial sector have been in the government," he said.

