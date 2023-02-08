Minister KTR launches the first edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show

Hyderabad: Telangana is committed to providing an impetus to EV adoption and aims to play a pivotal role in India's transition to electric mobility, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

"We strongly believe India is well equipped to develop as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and its supply chain," added the Minister. He was speaking at the launch of the first edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week. Shri Rama Rao said, "Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability and clean energy, while we remain focused on making India self-reliant."

"With our progressive EV adoption policy, and our ability to provide 24x7 electricity, we aim to become the most 'electrified state' in mobility in India," the Minister added.

He said that Telangana is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring manufacturing of various components of the ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, EV manufacturing in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and buses, and taking steps towards refining of Lithium in the State.

"Hyderabad is leading in the development of advanced automotive technologies in India including ADAS, Digital cockpit solutions, V2X connectivity, and Automotive cybersecurity. In the coming years, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will prove to be the pioneer platform for the automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-gen EV models," Shri Rama Rao added.

The Minister also took a tour of the E-Motor Show and unveiled Citroen eC3, an all-electric car, and electric 2-wheelers- Quantum Energy EV Plasma and Hop Electric OXO.

Speaking at the E-Motor Show, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and External Engagement, Government of Telangana said that the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is a step in the right direction towards creating a sustainable future.

Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell manufacturing, Government of Telangana expressed happiness at the global participation in the inaugural edition of the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. He stated that Hyderabad is now positioned among the global cities in hosting the prestigious Formula E race.



Ankur Thakur, Head, Marketing-Consumer Business, Apollo Tyres said, "EV vehicles require specialist tyres. We have a range of EV products which are apt for EV vehicles. Our tyres are designed to accentuate vehicle performance."

Telangana is home to leading Indian and global companies such as Mahindra, Olectra, ZF, Mytrah, Gravton, Hyundai Mobis, One Moto, and Pure EV, among others.

Leading automobile brands including Apollo, Mahindra, Amara Raja, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai, and ZF among others are participating in the inaugural Hyderabad E-Motor Show, being organised from 8-10th February 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.